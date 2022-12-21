Harry and Meghan's 2022 in review

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a whirlwind of a year.

In January, Meghan was awarded £1m in damages after a privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday.

Despite stepping back as senior royals, the couple attended a number of engagements in the UK.

Elsewhere, Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, premiered in August 2022.

In September, Harry and Meghan attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Harry & Meghan, the couple’s Netflix docuseries, premiered in December, offering a tell-all about their life in California and relationship with the royal family.

Sign up for our newsletters.