Lion cubs receive first health checks at Lincoln Park zoo
Three adorable little lion cubs have undergone their first health check at Lincoln Park zoo in Chicago.
This video shows the African lion cubs, all determined to be male, being checked out by zookeepers at six weeks old.
They were born to four-year-old lioness Zari and her 5-year-old mate Jabari on 9 January, weighing two pounds at birth.
Now, they are weighing in at between 15–18 pounds each, according to the zoo.
