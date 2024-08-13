Independent TV
Four American flamingo chicks hatch at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo Chicago has welcomed four fluffy new additions to its flamingo flock.
Two of the birds hatched on 26 July 26, one on 28 July, and the youngest on 7 August.
All four, whose genders are yet to be determined, are currently under being cared for by staff behind the scenes but the zoo has confirmed that visitors will be able to see them soon.
From 19 August, the youngsters can be seen daily through the Penguin Encounter room window from 12:30 to 1pm, offering guests a glimpse into their exercise and water play routines.
