Who is Georgia senator Raphael Warnock?

Democrat Raphael Warnock won the Georgia runoff against GOP candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday, 6 December.

Born in Savannah, the senator began his professional career ordained in the ministry, and has served for more than 16 years as a senior pastor at a church in Atlanta.

Mr Warnock made his first foray into politics by becoming a leader in the campaign to expand Medicaid in Georgia.

In 2021, Mr Warnock was elected to the Senate as the first Black Democratic senator in the south.

