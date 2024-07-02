An Air Europa flight from Madrid to Montevideo was diverted to a Brazilian airport on Monday 1 July after hitting severe turbulence, the airline said, adding that injured passengers were being treated.

Flight UX045 made an emergency landing at the Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am local time.

“Our flight bound for Montevideo was diverted to Natal due to strong turbulence,” Air Europa said in a statement on social media.

“The plane landed normally and those injured of varying severity are already being treated.”

Footage from the cabin shows blood-stained seats, damage to the overhead lockers and ambulances on the tarmac.