Bank holiday flight disruption: What happened?
A major technical fault with the UK’s air traffic control system has been fixed but thousands still face travel chaos.
National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said it had “identified and remedied” the issue by the afternoon of Monday 28 August.
Nats added: “The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.”
The August bank holiday is one of the busiest travel days of the year with around one million passengers flying.
