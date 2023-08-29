A British mother stranded in France has said she may not be able to get back home to see her nine-month-old baby after a technical fault in UK air traffic control has seen hundreds of flights cancelled and delayed.

Those stranded in the French town of Limoges say it’s been a “nightmare” trying to find alternative routes back home.

The British mother said: “I am in a bit of a pickle as I have got a nine-month-old baby at home and this is the longest I have ever been away. I don’t know what to do with myself.

“If I think about it too much I’ll cry.”