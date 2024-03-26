Alan Titchmarsh’s trousers censored on North Korean TV

Alan Titchmarsh's trousers were censored by North Korea's state television channel during a broadcast of his BBC gardening programme.

Korean Central Television blurred the presenter's jeans he wore in a 2010 episode of Alan Titchmarsh's Garden Secrets.

The clothing item is reportedly seen as a "symbol of American imperialism" and as such has been banned in the state since at least the early 1990s.

Mr Titchmarsh's commentary on the programme was replaced with a North Korean voiceover and instrumental music.

It was originally an hour long but was cut to 15 minutes.