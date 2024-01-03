Alex Batty and grandmother speak out in first TV interview since return

Teenager Alex Batty and his grandmother have spoken out in their first live TV interview since his return to the UK.

Alex, who disappeared six years ago after an alleged abduction by his mother and grandfather during a holiday to Spain, says he does not want them to get in trouble over his disappearance.

The 17-year-old, who was found in France, has now returned to normal life in Oldham with his grandmother Susan Caruana, who was his legal guardian at the time of his disappearance in 2017.

They gave their first live TV interview to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (3 January)