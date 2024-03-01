Watch: Alexei Navalny’s coffin leaves heavily policed Moscow church

Warning: This footage contains scenes that some viewers may find distressing.

This is the moment Alexei Navalny’s coffin leaves a heavily policed Moscow church following his funeral on Friday (1 March).

Navalny’s coffin was carried out of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God by several pallbearers dressed in black suits. One can be seen carrying a picture of the late Russian opposition leader.

Navalny will be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery nearby.

There was a heavy police presence at the church after the Kremlin had earlier warned that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be met with arrests.