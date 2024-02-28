This is the moment Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya receives a standing ovation from members of the European Parliament.

“The evil will fall, and the beauty will come,” Ms Navalnaya said as she spoke of a “beautiful Russia of the future”, which her husband “will never see”.

Following Ms Navalnaya’s speech on Wednesday (28 February), European Parliament members got to their feet and applauded her.

Navalny, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin died while imprisoned at an Arctic penal colony on 16 February.

Ms Navalnaya, has accused the Russian leader of killing the opposition politician, criticising authorities for keeping her husband’s body for more than a week before it was collected by his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya.