Italian basketball star claims to be ‘10ft alien’ filmed on Brazil cliff

The mystery of the “aliens” on a cliff in Brazil appears to be solved.

Eyewitness Sara Dalete was hiking with family members when they came across a pair of mysterious figures, standing on the Brazilian island of Ilha do Mel.

The footage she shared very quickly captured the attention of many across social media, but it seems there is a very simple explanation after all.

Italian basketball player Felipe Motta has claimed to be one of the figures in question.

“I went on a trail to enjoy nature and this view,” Motta, who plays for Brazilian team Flamengo, said.

“But then people took a photo of me, sent it to the gossip page and called me strange.”