Father of teenager who died eating Pret baguette explains how he forgave company boss

The father of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction after eating a baguette from Pret A Manger has revealed how he forgave the company boss, who he blames for the death of his child.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died in 2016 following a severe allergic reaction to a sandwich brought at Heathrow airport.

Speaking on the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, Nadim Ednan-Laperouse said he approached Clive Schlee, the former boss of Pret, after “a vision in church”.

He added that Mr Schlee broke down in tears when he was forgiven.

