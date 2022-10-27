Police in Washington state found a massive alligator living inside a shipping container at a residence in Washington state.

Pierce County sheriff’s department found the animal after they had been tipped off that a resident was keeping an alligator on their property.

This bodycam footage, released by officials, shows the 6’7” gator being wrangled out of the box by deputies and animal control officers. It was then brought to a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary.

Bizarrely, police also found a baby cow inside the same container, along with a mattress for the owner to sleep on.

Sign up for our newsletters.