Amazon driver reels on floor after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida

An Amazon driver reeled on the floor in pain after being bitten by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake in Florida on Monday, 18 September.

The driver was delivering a parcel to a house Palm City when she was bitten near the property, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was “struck by the snake in the back of the leg, just above the knee” after walking up to the door and putting the package on the ground, officials said.

The driver was taken to hospital where she is in a “very serious condition,” police said.