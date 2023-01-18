Ambulance union GMB announces more strike dates amid ‘government inaction’

Ambulance workers have announced further strike dates as a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions continues.

More than 10,000 GMB union members at eight NHS trusts are set to walk out on 6 and 20 February, and 6 and 20 March.

Many who will be on strike are paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other ambulance staff.

“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no option but to take industrial action,” Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said, announcing the decision.

