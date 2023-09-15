Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to ban American XL bully dogs as he labelled the breed a “danger to communities”.

In a recorded video, Mr Sunak said: “The American XL bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children, I share the nation’s horror at the recent images we have all seen.”

He continues: “It is a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“We are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

“We will ban the breed under the dangerous dogs attack and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.”