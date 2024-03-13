Andrew Tate speaks out after Romania arrest: 'My soul is not for sale'

Andrew Tate insisted his soul and principals are “not for sale” said as he issued a statement following his arrest in Romania.

Tate, 37, will be extradited to the UK to face allegations of sexual aggression after his Romanian trial proceedings have concluded, a court has ruled.

Speaking outside court on Wednesday (13 March), the 37-year-old said: “Unfortunately, I don’t think many people in Romania understand but in the West, in the countries that are owned by the Satanists, when you get to a certain level of fame, you either put on a dress or you go to jail and I’m happy to make my choice - which is jail every single time.”