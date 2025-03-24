Andrew Tate claims Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was “hijacked by the media” and now “understands he made a mistake” after saying Tate was “not welcome” in Florida.

“He didn’t realize I was an American citizen. Now he understands he made a mistake. There have been some conversations, and everything’s been settled,” Tate said outside a police station in Romania.

Tate and his brother, who deny all allegations against them, are under investigation for allegedly forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, and money laundering.

Andrew faces separate allegations of rape and sexual activity with a minor.