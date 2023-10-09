Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was left slightly red-faced during her media rounds when she was interrupted by a phone call from her mother.

The shadow levelling up secretary was talking to a journalist from Channel 4 News, when she received a call from her mother, Lynn Bowen.

Her mother can be heard speaking in the background.

Ms Rayner tells her: “Mum, I am in the middle of a media round and say my mum never rings me, something must be up with her.

“I will give you a ring back when I have finished.”

Ms Bowen is heard saying: “I’m just congratulating you, you did well.”