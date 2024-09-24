Underestimate Sue Gray at your peril, Angela Rayner warns ‘entitled men’

Angela Rayner warned against "entitled men" underestimating Sue Gray as she spoke to Andrew Marr during Labour's annual conference on Tuesday, 24 September.

The deputy prime minister's comments came amid a row about Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff and her salary being larger than his.

When asked if criticism against Ms Gray comes from "entitled men who've been to a certain kind of school" who are unhappy at her being at the core of power, Ms Rayner responded: "Underestimate your peril."