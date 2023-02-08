Independent TV
Mother of Archie Battersbee tells online trolls to ‘get a life’ after abuse over his death
The mother of Archie Battersbee has sent a message to online trolls after a coroner concluded that her son died accidentally in a “prank or experiment” that went wrong and had not intended to harm himself.
Hollie Dance spoke outside Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford on Wednesday, urging those sending abuse to “get a life”.
She added that she has been “trolled heavily” following Archie’s death.
Her 12-year-old son’s life support was withdrawn on 6 August 2022, after Ms Dance and his father, Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.
