The mother of Archie Battersbee has sent a message to online trolls after a coroner concluded that her son died accidentally in a “prank or experiment” that went wrong and had not intended to harm himself.

Hollie Dance spoke outside Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford on Wednesday, urging those sending abuse to “get a life”.

She added that she has been “trolled heavily” following Archie’s death.

Her 12-year-old son’s life support was withdrawn on 6 August 2022, after Ms Dance and his father, Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.

