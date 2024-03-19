Moment 150kg of cocaine found hidden in lorry transporting wood in Argentina

Police in Argentina have found more than 150kg of cocaine hidden on a lorry carrying wood.

Members of the “Villa María” Road Safety Squadron were carrying out night checks entering the city of Morteros, Córdoba, when they stopped a vehicle heading to Buenos Aires.

While the uniformed officers inspected the truck with flashlights, they saw a “striking shine” between the wood, moving some slats to reveal “brick” type packages with a substance.

A full search uncovered 147 rectangular packages with a total weight of 156kg of cocaine.

Cash, mobile devices and documents were also seized by police.