Moment police ram into 81-year-old wrong-way driver on highway

Dramatic footage shows the moment police rammed into an 81-year-old wrong-way driver on a highway in Arizona on Thursday, 11 May.

Officials said that the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers were finishing an investigation at an earlier collision scene when they saw the driver travelling southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 51.

Troopers intentionally collided with the driver to bring it to a stop and prevent any other incidents on the road.

The 81-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials determined she was confused and “impairment was not a factor.”

