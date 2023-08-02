Terrifying moment armed robber fires handgun in crowded Houston bar

This is the moment an armed robber pulls a gun and shoots inside a bar in Houston, Texas.

CCTV footage shows the man walking into a busy bar and discharging a handgun round into the air, forcing people to the ground in the process.

The suspect points the gun at people and then removes cell phones and wallets from the bar patrons.

He is seen aggressively shoving people as he robs them before fleeing the scene.

Houston Police is asking for help to identify the man, who is wanted for aggravated robbery.

The incident took place on 4 July at 1400 block of N. 76th in Houston, Texas.

No one was shot during the robbery.