Armed robber holds cashier at gunpoint in Houston convenience store raid

Dramatic CCTV footage shows an armed robber holding a cashier at gunpoint in Houston.

The suspect can be seen entering the convenience store before approaching the store employee.

He then points his gun at the shop worker and demands money from the cash register.

The armed suspect removed stacks of money from the cash drawer before fleeing the scene.

Houston Police released the footage in a public appeal to help identify the suspect responsible for the robbery which occurred on Thursday 24 August 2023.