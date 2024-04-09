Mikel Arteta expresses the biggest lesson from 2-2 draw against Bayern

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment in his team's performance after the 2-2 draw against Bayern on 9 April 2024.

He admitted that his team "could've done much better" in the game however commended his players for their composure during the outcome.

In a post-game press conference, Arteta weighed the wins and losses his team faced in the game, specifically in their strong beginning. However, he went on to say that even though the match was close it would, in the end, reflect poorly on his team’s ranking. Arteta mentioned that was his biggest lesson to take away from this game.