A$AP Rocky dived into Rihanna’s arms from the defense table as a clerk read the not-guilty verdict at his trial on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on Tuesday, 18 February, in Los Angeles.

The courtroom erupted as the hip-hop performer and his singing superstar partner embraced and sobbed.

Prosecutors alleged that Mayers twice fired a gun at his former longtime friend and fellow rapper A$AP Relli, during a dispute on a Hollywood street.

A jury deliberated for three hours after a three-week trial to reach the verdict that spared Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, a prison sentence. If convicted, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.