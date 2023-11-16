Thick black smoke billows from Atlantic City Boardwalk casino fire

A section of Atlantic City Boardwalk, New Jersey, broke into flames and thick black smoke .

The fire erupted from Resorts casino on the boardwalk shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, damaging the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance.

Investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of the blaze, with an electrical malfunction one possibility, or that homeless people taking shelter under the boardwalk started the fire, which was responsible for a similiar fire on a nearby casino in early 2023.

About 30 firefighters were quick on the scene, bringing the fire under control within 40 minutes.