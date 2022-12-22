Tse Chi Lop, an alleged drug kingpin dubbed “Asia’s El Chapo”, has been extradited to Australia accused of leading a multibillion-dollar drug operation in the Asia Pacific region.

Tse, 59, was arrested by Interpol at Schipol airport in 2021.

After a nearly two-year legal battle with Dutch authories, he was extradited to Australia on Thursday, 22 December.

Australian police allege that a company reportedly headed by Tse is responsible for up to 70 per cent of drugs coming into Australia.

