Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as Australia’s new prime minister ahead of a Tokyo summit with Joe Biden.

The move took place on Monday as votes are still being counted to determine whether Mr Albanese will control a majority in a parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change.

Australia's centre-left Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition at Saturday’s election.

The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.