Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder.

The schoolgirl was attacked in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on on 25 November 2021.

A jury took two hours and eight minutes to convict the 14-year-old at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday (24 May).

The judge said the boy, who told the court he accidentally stabbed Ava in self-defence, would be sentenced at a later date.

