Emergency services arrive at Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash wreckage site

This is the moment emergency services arrive at the scene of the Azerbaijan Airlines crash site.

Bodycam footage, provided by Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry, shows emergency workers running to the scene of the crash on Wednesday (25 December).

The Embraer 190 passenger jet with 67 people onboard crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people but leaving 29 survivors on Wednesday (25 December).

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, which had been flying from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia‘s Chechnya, crash-landed instead at Aktau airport.

Russia’s aviation watchdog a preliminary investigation indicated the pilot decided to change landing site after “a collision with birds”.