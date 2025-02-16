From mermaidcore to gothic glamour: The most daring looks from Baftas 2025

Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived in London for the 2025 Baftas on Sunday (16 February) showing off their eye-catching red carpet looks in the process.

The biggest names in the film industry, including Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and Jeff Goldblum, opted for high sartorial drama when they descended upon the Royal Festival Hall ahead of the ceremony.

The event, which recognises the year’s best films, is always a highlight of awards season, and guests pulled out all the stops in sequined gowns, fashion-forward tailoring, and monochromatic outfits.