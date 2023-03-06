Aerial footage captures devastation from refugee camp fire in Bangladesh

Aerial footage reveals the level of devastation left behind by a raging fire at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

The United Nations Migration Agency said 12,000 Rohingya refugees have been made homeless by the blaze.

Around 2,000 shelters, made with bamboo and tarpaulin, have been destroyed by the fire on Sunday, 5 March.

Cox's Bazar was housing people who fled Myanmar during a 2017 military-led crackdown.

No casualties had been reported in connection to the blaze as of Monday morning.

