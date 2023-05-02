Pensioner attempts bank robbery with threatening note, walks away with nothing

A pensioner used a threatening note to try and rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards on the same day.

Alan Slattery, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, passed a note reading “I’m not f***ing about” to staff at each branch on 10 February, demanding they give him money from the till.

The 69-year-old walked away with nothing after his request was refused by staff at each bank.

Slattery was charged with three counts of attempted robbery.

He was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment after an appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 5 April.

