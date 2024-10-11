Barack Obama made a diaper joke about Donald Trump during his first solo campaign event for Kamala Harris on Thursday, 10 October.

The former president was speaking at the University of Pittsburgh Thursday night when he recalled how he couldn't believe how expensive diapers were when he became a parent.

He asked the audience if his Republican successor ever changed a diaper, to which there were shouts of "His own" from the audience.

Laughing, Mr Obama replied: "I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it."