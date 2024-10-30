BAE Systems fire: Huge blaze engulfs Barrow nuclear submarine shipyard building

A huge fire broke out at BAE Systems’ Barrow-in-Furness nuclear submarine shipyard in the early hours of Wednesday:’, 30 October.

The blaze began at around 12.45am and was ongoing, Cumbria Constabulary said.

Two people have been taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

Police said there is “no nuclear risk.”

A statement said: “At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else has been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for.”

The facility is home to Britain’s Astute-class submarines and Dreadnought programme.