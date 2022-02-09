Victims’ families are arriving at court for the cross-examination of the main suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam.

Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the group that carried out one of the worst terrorist attacks ever seen on French soil.

In November 2015, suicide bombers targeted the Stade de France as another group of attackers fired on crowds in Paris.

A third group carried out another mass shooting and took hostages at a rock concert attended by 1,500 people in the Bataclan theatre on the same night.

Sign up to our newsletters.