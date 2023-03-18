BBC impartiality row was ‘totally disproportionate,’ says Gary Lineker

The BBC impartiality row was “highly disproportionate,” Gary Lineker has said in his first TV appearance since being suspended from Match of the Day.

The host was stood down following a tweet in which he compared language used to launch the government’s new small boats policy to 1930s Germany.

He was later reinstated as the BBC announced a review of their social media policy.

“It was totally disproportionate, the whole thing,” Lineker said.

“But we’re OK. It’s resolved, we’re relieved and back to work tomorrow and all is well with the world.”

