Miriam Margolyes says ‘f*** you’ live on Radio 4 while discussing Jeremy Hunt

Miriam Margolyes has revealed the expletive-laden remark she'd like to have said to Jeremy Hunt in the BBC Radio 4 studio.

The actress was speaking on the Today programme this morning, 15 October, about her Harry Potter co-star, Robbie Coltrane, who died aged 72 on Friday.

“When I saw him there I said, ‘You’ve got a hell of a job, best of luck.’ And what I really want to say was, ‘F*** you, bastard.’ But you cant say that," she told hosts Justin Webb and Martha Kearney.

Sign up for our newsletters.