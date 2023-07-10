BBC's Nicky Campbell reacts to being falsely named in teen explicit pictures scandal

Nicky Campbell said he had a “distressing weekend” after he was falsely accused of being the unnamed presenter suspended by the BBC amid claims that a presenter paid a teenager for explicit images.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mr Campbell confirmed that he is having further conversations with the police and his lawyers over “malicious communications” and defamation.

“It was a distressing weekend, I can’t deny it,” he told listeners.

Mr Campbell, 62, was among a number of famous faces forced to clear their name after allegations that a BBC presenter paid £35,000 for explicit photographs.