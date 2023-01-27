The mayor of West Yorkshire hit out at the “corrupt” Conservative Party during an appearance on BBC Question Time.

Tracy Brabin suggested “we just have to drain the swamp” as she responded to Nadhim Zahawi’s recent tax scandal.

“He’s been investigated by the department that he was leading as chancellor,” Ms Brabin said.

“What you’ve got is a party that is corrupt and we’ve just got to drain the swamp. We have got to get back to some sort of level where the public are treated with respect.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.