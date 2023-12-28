Bear who spent life in ‘inhumane and unhygienic’ cage enjoys outdoors for first time

A neglected bear is one of the first to move to a new sanctuary in Vietnam after being rescued from a bile farm.

Buzz, who was caged for almost 20 years of her life, felt grass between her toes for the first time when stepping into Bach Ma National Park on 14 December 2023.

Buzz was understandably cautious about her new environment, and gingerly placed one paw in front of the other

According to Animals Asia, the organization rescued the bear from a bile farm in October after a call from the Vietnamese authorities about a farmer looking to surrender their animals.

Bile farming is a cruel system that extracts bile from the gallbladders of living bears.