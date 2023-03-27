Trump having dinner with Kanye West was ‘wrong’ and ‘horrible’, says Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Donald Trump’s decision to have dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes was “wrong” and “horrible.”

“I thought it was horrible and I said so, I think it’s a big mistake. It’s wrong, it’s wrong from every point of view,” he told Piers Morgan.

Speaking with the British broadcaster, the Israeli prime minister discussed the “doctrine” and “deep seated pattern” of antisemitism.

“Basically, people say, ‘there’s trouble in the world, I want to blame the Jews,’ they have a setback here, setback there - blame the Jews,” he said.

