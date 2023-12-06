Massive fire rips through Berlin Christmas market as tourists flee

A huge fire broke out at a Berlin Christmas market with crowds of tourists fleeing the area.

Footage shows two market stalls ablaze with huge plumes of smoke above the central Berlin market at around 8pm on Tuesday (5 December).

As firefighters battled the fire, two small gas cartridges exploded, according to Bild.

Berlin Police have confirmed two people were injured and rushed to hospital from trying to extinguish the fire themselves.

The fire comes a week after two teenagers were arrested in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg for allegedly plotting attacks on Christmas markets.