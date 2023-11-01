Climate activists paint message to German chancellor during latest Berlin protest

Climate activists staged another protest in Berlin on Tuesday 31 October, painting on the outer wall of the German Chancellery.

Members of the Last Generation group, wearing orange vests, repeatedly painted the words “Olaf lügt” (Olaf is lying) - the first name of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - on the white facade of the chancellery in Berlin.

The activists were quickly detained by police, as other members of the group stood nearby holding signs reading the same sentence.

According to a press release by the group, Mr Scholz’s claims that the government’s measures against the climate catastrophe are sufficient “is a life-threatening lie”.