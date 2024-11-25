Watch as President Joe Biden carried out his final White House Thanksgiving turkey pardoning.

President Biden pardoned this year's national Thanksgiving turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday (25 November).

It is the last time Mr Biden will partake in the tradition in office, following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory.

Addressing his guests, the US president said: “This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It's also my last time to speak here as your president during the season. And give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it's been the honor of my life.”