Joe Biden joked that sometimes he wished he was “cognitively impaired” as he worked the room after his State of the Union address.

Representative Jerry Nadler approached the president to praise his speech on Thursday evening (8 February) and suggested that nobody would talk about him being “cognitively impaired now.”

Mr Biden, 81, has been criticised in recent days for failing to undergo a cognitive test as part of his annual physical exam.

Following his two-and-a-half-hour check-up last month, Dr Kevin O’Connor determined Mr Biden “is a healthy, active, robust, 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”.