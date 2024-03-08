Biden bizarrely says he will fly US citizens to Moscow for cheaper prescriptions

Joe Biden joked he would fly citizens to Moscow as he hit out at the high cost of prescriptions in the US during his State of the Union speech.

The US president appeared to say “Moscow” by mistake when he referenced major cities outside America with lower prescription costs during his speech on Thursday (7 March).

Mr Biden said: "I'm going to get in trouble for saying that, but anyone who wants to get in Air Force One with me and fly to Toronto, Berlin, Moscow, excuse me, well even Moscow probably.

Bring your prescription with you and I promise you I'll get it for you for 40 percent of the cost you're paying now. Same company. Same drug. Same price."